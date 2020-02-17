Leicester 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Leicester City started the season as dark horse title contenders once again but now face an almighty battle to close the gap on Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Leicester’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Leicester fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

February

22: Leicester v Manchester City (3:00pm)

29: Norwich v Leicester (3:00pm)

March

7: Leicester v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

14: Watford v Leicester (3:00pm)

21: Leicester v Brighton (3:00pm)

April

4: Everton v Leicester (3:00pm)

11: Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

18: Arsenal v Leicester (3:00pm)

25: Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)

May

2: Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

9: Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)

17: Leicester v Manchester United (3:00pm)

Leicester kit 2019/20

The Foxes are sticking with a simple blue design for 2019/20.

The home shirt incorporates a two-tone blue checkerboard, while the away and third kits are pink and black respectively.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Leicester kits here.

Leicester City 2019/20 adidas home shirt ???? On sale in store and online now. pic.twitter.com/dpBPnyLORc — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 11, 2019

Leicester transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

James Justin (Luton) – Undisclosed

Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) – £30m

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) – £40m

OUT

Danny Simpson – Released

Shinji Okazaki – Released

Daniel Iversen (Rotherham) – Loan

Lamine Kaba Sherif (Accrington) – Free

How to watch Leicester games on TV and live streaming

Leicester stadium facts

Name: King Power Stadium

Capacity: 32,312

Location: Leicester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards

Leicester 2019/20 season preview

How will Leicester fare in 2019/20?

