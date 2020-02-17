“I’ve not had a show named after me!” Gary Lineker praises Jimmy Greaves ahead of documentary release

Jimmy Greaves has been praised by Gary Lineker ahead of the launch of a new BT Sport Film documentary titled Greavsie – showcasing the life and career of the former Chelsea and Tottenham legend.

Greaves starred alongside Ian St John in the beloved football show Saint and Greavsie in the late 80s, becoming a cult hero for his role on the hit Saturday morning program.

Lineker believes football can be “overly serious” and that Greaves’ love of the game shone through on the small screen, influencing the presenter’s own career.

The Match of the Day and BT Sport anchor said: “Jimmy was perhaps the first football star of TV.

“To this day I’ve not had a show named after me! And I’ve been in the business for 25 years.

“Football can be a bit overly serious at times, but we’ve got to remember it is a sport.

“It’s entertainment and it’s there to be enjoyed and I think Jimmy encapsulated that perfectly.

“That’s something I’ve tried to take into my television career. It’s important to have light and shade and Jimmy did it perfectly.

Lineker isn’t the only high-profile name full of praise for Greaves’ contribution to football broadcasting.

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle said: “The way he approached his TV was that he simplified it, always tongue in cheek, always with a sneaky little funny bit at the end of every comment.

“It was like Morecambe and Wise in many ways, you had the straight guy, Saintie, and Greavsie would be the funny guy and it was a real good team, and it made it different.

“It made football programmes a little bit different and I think they captured the imagination of the public, it was really good fun watching.

“It was beautiful, it was what was needed it at the time. They made a real good couple, didn’t they? They were brilliant.”

‘Greavsie’ will premiere at 10:30pm on BT Sport 2 on 18 February.

It is the latest in the award-winning BT Sport Films series. Check out the full list at BTSport.com/films