How to watch and live stream Dortmund v PSG in the Champions League

Both Dortmund and PSG will be desperate to scramble beyond the Champions League Round of 16 when they face each other this week.

Dortmund were dumped out of the competition at this stage by Tottenham last year, while PSG fell at the same hurdle against Manchester United following a stunning comeback from the Red Devils in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are both in full swing for PSG while the oft-forgotten Angel Di Maria will relish the chance to sparkle on the European stage once more.

The Argentine star has recorded four assists and a goal in his last three outings.

Dortmund sit third in an incredibly tight Bundesliga title race, with wonderkids Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho to be the centre of intrigue during this clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dortmund v PSG game on TV and online.

What time is Dortmund v PSG?

Dortmund v PSG will kick off at 8:00pm GMT on Tuesday 18th February 2020.

What channel is Dortmund v PSG?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Dortmund v PSG

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract. Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Both sides are capable of racking up consistently immense goal tallies, though neither boasts a particularly airtight defensive record.

Expect the all of the stars to shine in this one. It could be a night to forget for the goalkeepers, but this should be a firework display for the neutrals.

Prediction: Dortmund 2-2 PSG