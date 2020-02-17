Chelsea 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Chelsea's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Chelsea started the season in rampant form but face a challenge to maintain their top four bid throughout the entire campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Chelsea’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Chelsea fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
February
17: Chelsea v Man Utd (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
22: Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
25: CL – Chelsea v Bayern Munich (8:00pm) BT Sport
29: Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm)
March
7: Chelsea v Everton (3:00pm)
14: Aston Villa v Chelsea (3:00pm)
18: CL – Bayern Munich v Chelsea (8:00pm) BT Sport
21: Chelsea v Manchester City (3:00pm)
April
4: West Ham v Chelsea (3:00pm)
11: Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)
18: Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm)
25: Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)
May
2: Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)
9: Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
17: Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Chelsea results 2019/20
August
11: Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea
14: UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (4-5 pens.)
18: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester
24: Norwich 2-3 Chelsea
31: Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United
September
14: Wolves 2-5 Chelsea
17: CL – Chelsea 0-1 Valencia
22: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
25: CC – Chelsea 7-1 Grimsby
28: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton
October
2: CL – Lille 1-2 Chelsea
6: Southampton 1-4 Chelsea
19: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle
23: CL – Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
26: Burnley 2-4 Chelsea
30: CC – Chelsea 1-2 Man Utd
November
2: Watford 1-2 Chelsea
5: CL – Chelsea 4-4 Ajax
9: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace
23: Man City 2-1 Chelsea
27: CL – Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
30: Chelsea 0-1 West Ham
Chelsea kit 2019/20
Chelsea released their new home kit at the beginning of May and used Eden Hazard as the face of the launch.
Yet Hazard was then sold to Real Madrid, meaning the Blues’ marketing team were left rather red faced.
Chelsea debuted their home kit on the last game of the 2018/19 season against Watford.
Check out the pictures of the new Chelsea kit for 2019/20.
Take a look behind the scenes on set at our video shoot for the new @nikefootball home kit, which we’ll be wearing against Watford today! ????#ITSACHELSEATHING pic.twitter.com/KK8HRumRza
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2019
Chelsea transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) – Undisclosed
OUT
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – £88m
Ola Aina (Torino) – £9m
Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) – Undisclosed
Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) – Free
Rob Green – Retired
Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) – End of loan
Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco) – Loan + £2.7m fee
Nathan Baxter (Ross County) – Loan
Jamal Blackman (Bristol Rovers) – Loan
Lucas Piazon (Rio Ave) – Loan
Todd Kane (Queens Park Rangers) – Free
Eduardo (SC Braga) – Free
Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham City) – Loan
Matt Miazga (Reading) – Loan
Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig) – Loan + £585k fee
Luke McCormick (Shrewsbury Town) – Loan
Marcin Bulka (Paris Saint-Germain) – Free
Danilo Pantic (Fehervar) – Loan + £450k fee
Victor Moses (Inter Milan) – Loan
Davide Zappacosta (Roma) – Loan
Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes) – £4.5m
David Luiz (Arsenal) – £8m
Michael Hector (Fulham) – £5.3m
Kenedy (Getafe) – Loan
Danny Drinkwater (Aston Villa) – Loan
Baba Rahman (RCD Mallorca) – Loan
How to watch Chelsea games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Chelsea stadium guide
Name: Stamford Bridge
Capacity: 41,631
Location: London
Year opened: 1905
Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards
Chelsea 2019/20 season preview
How will Chelsea fare in 2019/20?