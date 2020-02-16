How to watch and live stream Aberdeen v Celtic

Celtic look unstoppable right now following a rampant run of form that has them in the driver’s seat for the Scottish Premiership title.

Advertisement

The Bhoys have won all eight of their games across all competitions in 2020 scoring at least three goals in seven of them.

Neil Lennon’s men have found the net 16 times in their last four outings to reinforce their dominance over the league.

Aberdeen will be determined to halt Celtic’s outrageous form and a trip to Pittodrie could be one of their trickiest trips in 2019/20.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aberdeen v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Aberdeen v Celtic?

Aberdeen v Celtic will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 16th February 2020.

What channel is Aberdeen v Celtic?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aberdeen v Celtic

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

There’s simply no stopping Celtic right now. Motherwell appeared well-placed to slow them down at Fir Park several weeks ago, but that ended in a 4-0 romp for the visitors.

Aberdeen will shut up shop and hope for Celtic to have an off-day. What else can they do?

Advertisement

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic