How to watch and live stream Kilmarnock v Hibs

Kilmarnock and Hibs face each other in a mid-table battle at Rugby Park this weekend.

Killie will hope to extend their run of three straight wins in the Premiership while Hibs – who sit one point and one position ahead in sixth – are hoping to kick-start a run of their own.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Kilmarnock v Hibs game on TV and online.

What time is Kilmarnock v Hibs?

Kilmarnock v Hibs will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 16th February 2020.

What channel is Kilmarnock v Hibs?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 4:00pm.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Hibs

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract. Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Kilmarnock are flying following their victory over Rangers at the weekend. They also nicked a clean sheet away at Aberdeen in the cup, not often an easy trip despite the Dons’ current goalscoring woes.

Hibs have been unpredictable under Jack Ross so far and may not have enough to outscore Killie.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 2-1 Hibs