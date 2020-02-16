Football League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every League One and Two match live on TV and online

The Football League continues to bubble away with big teams battling in League One and League Two.

Sky Sports will air games from both divisions throughout the season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match as they are announced.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of League One and Two 2019/20 fixtures that will be live on Sky Sports this season as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch League One and League Two 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels – and the Sky Go app – filled with live sport including League One and Two games throughout the season.

Sky customers can add the Football and Premier League channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch all the action through NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

League One fixtures on TV in 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Sunday 1st March

Coventry v Sunderland (12:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

League Two fixtures on TV in 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

–

League One and Two play-offs on TV in 2019/20

Saturday 16th May

League Two play-off final

Sunday 24th May

League One play-off final