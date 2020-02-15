How to watch and live stream West Brom v Nottingham Forest

West Brom have finally rolled their socks up and returned to lethal form with three consecutive victories.

The Baggies were winless in seven Championship fixtures to start 2020 on the wrong foot, but have played their way back into form.

Nottingham Forest missed the chance to spring into the automatic promotion spots after a shock midweek defeat to Charlton.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are two points adrift of Leeds in second and have emerged as genuine contenders for automatic promotion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

What time is West Brom v Nottingham Forest?

West Brom v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 15th February 2020.

What channel is West Brom v Nottingham Forest?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Nottingham Forest

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

West Brom’s six goals from their last three wins have all been scored by different players, none of whom are strikers.

Slaven Bilic will be delighted to see the workload shared around and will hope Charlie Austin & Co. can return to the goal hunt imminently.

Forest have struggled for a consistent winning run but still pose a significant threat that the Baggies must neutralise.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Nottingham Forest