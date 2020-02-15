How to watch and live stream Norwich v Liverpool

Liverpool return from their winter break to face rock-bottom Norwich at Carrow Road.

It’s no longer a matter of ‘if’ it’s a matter of ‘when’ Liverpool can wrap up the title, but they will continue to churn out professional displays against every team they face as they seek to get the job done.

They kicked off their outrageous 2019/20 campaign with a 4-1 rout of Norwich at Anfield, giving the world an ominous sign of things to come.

Norwich have already shocked Manchester City on home soil this season but Liverpool are a very different proposition to Pep Guardiola’s unsettled side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Liverpool game on TV and online.



What time is Norwich v Liverpool?

Norwich v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 15th February 2020.

What channel is Norwich v Liverpool?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Liverpool

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Liverpool.

Prediction: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool