UFC on TV: Watch and live stream every Fight Night and PPV in UK time
Everything you need to know to watch the biggest UFC events live on TV and online every week in 2020
UFC is a growing force on the UK sports broadcasting scene with thousands tuning in for weekly bouts of Octagon action.
Conor McGregor’s return to the sport will only boost the appeal of the MMA events, and you can catch every moment live from the comfort of your living room.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch UFC on TV in the UK – from weekly Fight Nights to main events and the biggest PPV showdowns.
UFC on TV in 2020
Events and previews to be added/updated throughout the year
UFC Fight Night 167: Anderson v Blachowicz
Date: 16th February 2020
Time: 1:00am
How to watch UFC Fight Night 167, full card, preview
UFC Fight Night 168: Felder v Hooker
Date: 23rd February 2020
Time: 00:00am
UFC Fight Night 169: Benavidez v Figueiredo
Date: 1st March 2020
Time: 1:00am
UFC 248: Adesanya v Romero
Date: 8th March 2020
Time: 3:00am
UFC Fight Night 170: Lee v Oliveira
Date: 15th March 2020
Time: 00:00am
UFC Fight Night 171: Woodley v Edwards
Date: 21st March 2020
Time: 8:00pm
UFC Fight Night: Ngannou v Rozenstruik
Date: 28th March 2020
Time: 11:00pm
UFC Fight Night 172: Overeem v Harris
Date: 12th April 2020
Time: 3:00am
UFC 249: Khabib v Ferguson
Date: 19th April 2020
Time: 3:00am
UFC Fight Night 173: Smith v Teixeira
Date: 26th April 2020
Time: 1:00am
UFC Fight Night 174
Date: 2nd May 2020
Time: 11:00pm