Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Championship season is approaching Christmas with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as ‘three points for the team’.

The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award – but who will triumph by May?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Monday 10th February 2020

Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 20 goals, 3 assists Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 20 goals, 1 assist Jarrod Bowen (Hull*) 16 goals, 7 assists Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 16 goals, 1 assist Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 13 goals, 4 assists Nakhi Wells (QPR/Bristol City) 13 goals, 3 assists Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 12 goals, 5 assists Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 12 goals, 2 assists Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 12 goals, 2 assists Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham) 11 goals, 2 assists

(*Jarrod Bowen total prior to transfer to West Ham in January 2020)