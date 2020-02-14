How to watch and live stream Alloa v Dundee
Dundee face a tricky test against resurgent Alloa in the Scottish Championship
Alloa Athletic are mounting the most unlikely resurgence in the Scottish Championship thanks to a five-game unbeaten run including three wins.
They host fourth-place Dundee who have just ended a run of four games without win.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Alloa v Dundee game on TV and online.
What time is Alloa v Dundee?
Alloa v Dundee will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 14th February 2020.
What channel is Alloa v Dundee?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland from 7:00pm.
How to live stream Alloa v Dundee
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…
Hot-shot young striker Kevin O’Hara has struck form for Alloa with six goals in six games – including four in his last three.
He will hope to prove his credentials against solid opposition, but toppling Dundee won’t be an easy task regardless of form.
Prediction: Alloa 1-1 Dundee