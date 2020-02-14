Six Nations 2020 TV schedule: How to watch, live stream and listen to every fixture

Six Nations fever is ready to grip the nation once again with the home nations joining France and Italy in the showpiece annual tournament.

Defending champions Wales will be determined to cling onto their title, though England enter the competition as heavy favourites to claim the crown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full Six Nations fixture list below – including details of how to watch every match.

When is the Six Nations 2020?

The tournament starts on Saturday 1st February 2020 and runs until Saturday 14th March 2020.

What channel is the Six Nations on?

Fans can tune in to watch the games for free across BBC and ITV channels.

For specific matches’ broadcast details, check out the fixture list below.

How to live stream the Six Nations online

You can also live stream the matches via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to the Six Nations on radio

Audio commentary of the every game featuring one of the home nations will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. For specific times and channels, check out our individual match previews below.

Six Nations 2020 fixtures

All UK time

Round 2

Saturday 8th February

Preview: Ireland v Wales (2:15pm) ITV / S4C

Preview: Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One

Sunday 9th February

Preview: France v Italy (3:00pm) BBC One

Round 3

Saturday 22nd February

Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV

Wales v France (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 23rd February

England v Ireland (3:00pm) ITV

Round 4

Saturday 7th March

Ireland v Italy (2:15pm) ITV

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV / S4C

Sunday 8th March

Scotland v France (3:00pm) BBC One

Round 5

Saturday 14th March

Wales v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

Italy v England (4:45pm) ITV

France v Ireland (8:00pm) BBC One

Who won the last Six Nations?

Wales are the reigning champions after winning the Grand Slam in 2019.

They toppled England in the third round of games, a result which proved vital in the hunt for glory.