NOW TV launches Sky Sports Pass offer with over 40% saving

Football and sports fans now have a chance to watch some of the biggest fixtures of the year with huge savings.

NOW TV has just launched its Sports Month Pass offer which is just £20 a month for four months – that’s a huge saving of over 40%.

Using the pass you’ll have access to 11 Sky Sports channels including Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, meaning you’ll get access to the major sporting events of the year.

Get the NOW TV Sport Month Pass offer

For football fans, getting the pass this month would mean that you’d be able to stream key fixtures such as:

Norwich v Liverpool – Saturday 15 February

Chelsea v Man Utd – Monday 17 February

Liverpool v West Ham – Monday 24 February

If you’re interested in the offer, you’ll have to move fast as it’s only available for a ten day window. The offer launches on Friday 14 February and ends Monday 24 February.

