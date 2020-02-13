How to watch and live stream Hull v Swansea

Hull are struggling in 2020 and continue to sink in the Championship table ahead of the visit of Swansea this weekend.

The Tigers are winless in seven and have lost six of those games.

Since losing key goalscorer and creative outlet Jarod Bowen to West Ham, Hull have been defeated 5-1 and 3-0 either side of a drab draw with Reading.

Swansea have fallen away from play-off contention following a four-game winless streak and may struggle to regain lost ground before May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hull v Swansea game on TV and online.

What time is Hull v Swansea?

Hull v Swansea will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 14th February 2020.

What channel is Hull v Swansea?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 7:00pm) and Main Event (from 8:00pm).

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Hull v Swansea

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Losing Bowen has crippled Hull’s chances of a decent end to the campaign, though they’re up against an out-of-sorts Swansea who have lost Borja Baston to Premier League side Aston Villa.

Prediction: Hull 1-1 Swansea