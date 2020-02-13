Accessibility Links

How to watch and live stream Alloa v Dundee

Dundee face a tricky test against resurgent Alloa in the Scottish Championship

Alloa

Alloa Athletic are mounting the most unlikely resurgence in the Scottish Championship thanks to a five-game unbeaten run including three wins.

They host fourth-place Dundee who have just ended a run of four games without win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Alloa v Dundee game on TV and online.

What time is Alloa v Dundee?

Alloa v Dundee will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 14th February 2020.

What channel is Alloa v Dundee?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland from 7:00pm.

How to live stream Alloa v Dundee

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Hot-shot young striker Kevin O’Hara has struck form for Alloa with six goals in six games – including four in his last three.

He will hope to prove his credentials against solid opposition, but toppling Dundee won’t be an easy task regardless of form.

Prediction: Alloa 1-1 Dundee

