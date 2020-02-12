How to watch and live stream Wolves v Leicester

Wolves have attracted plenty of praise for their efforts this season but they need to step up a gear ahead of their clash with Leicester.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have won just one of their last six Premier League games and in a tightly-packed top-half picture, they run the risk of sliding down through the table.

Leicester have won one in four and may also need to step up or face losing their grip on third.

What time is Wolves v Leicester?

Wolves v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 14th February 2020.

What channel is Wolves v Leicester?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Leicester

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Forget the Valentines’ plans, this could be a cracking showdown between two excellent teams coming off the back of a refreshing break.

Wolves ace Adama Traore is likely to win his race to be fit, though Leicester lynchpin Wilfred Ndidi could miss out after aggravating a knee injury.

Ndidi’s presence is crucial to the Foxes’ entire gameplay and Wolves could take advantage if he misses out or returns at less than 100 per cent capacity.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Leicester