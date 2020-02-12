Accessibility Links

  4. How to watch and live stream Stoke v Preston

How to watch and live stream Stoke v Preston

Stoke and Preston are both in solid form at opposing ends of the Championship table ahead of their midweek showdown

Preston Stoke

Stoke will hope to continue their good form to escape the relegation quagmire when they take on play-off chasing Preston at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have won three of their last four matches to edge them away from immediate danger, but they face a tricky test against Preston who are unbeaten in five.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Stoke v Preston game on TV and online.

football

What time is Stoke v Preston?

Stoke v Preston will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

What channel is Stoke v Preston?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:55pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Stoke v Preston

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

This should be a fascinating encounter between a side creeping into the play-offs and a team creeping away from relegation danger.

A win for either could prove to be a significant blow for the other’s ambitions.

Prediction: Stoke 1-3 Preston

Tags

