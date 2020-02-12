How to watch and live stream Stoke v Preston

Stoke will hope to continue their good form to escape the relegation quagmire when they take on play-off chasing Preston at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have won three of their last four matches to edge them away from immediate danger, but they face a tricky test against Preston who are unbeaten in five.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Stoke v Preston game on TV and online.

What time is Stoke v Preston?

Stoke v Preston will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

What channel is Stoke v Preston?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:55pm.

How to live stream Stoke v Preston

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

This should be a fascinating encounter between a side creeping into the play-offs and a team creeping away from relegation danger.

A win for either could prove to be a significant blow for the other’s ambitions.

Prediction: Stoke 1-3 Preston