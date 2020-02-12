Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. How to watch and live stream Southampton v Burnley

How to watch and live stream Southampton v Burnley

Southampton host Burnley with both teams eyeing up a top-half finish in the Premier League

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Burnley Southampton

Southampton and Burnley are remarkably battling for a top-half place despite both teams’ struggles earlier in the campaign.

Advertisement

The Saints looked dead in the water for long spells of 2019/20 but a recent hot-streak – largely inspired by Danny Ings – has shunted them away from danger and into the mid-table mix.

Burnley have performed an increasingly typical resuscitation in recent outings. Just when the signs started to look ominous, Sean Dyche’s men kick-started a three-game unbeaten streak and will hope to extend that against Southampton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Burnley game on TV and online.

football

What time is Southampton v Burnley?

Southampton v Burnley will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 15th February 2020.

What channel is Southampton v Burnley?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Southampton v Burnley

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets. 

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

A win for either side would take them up to 34 points with 12 games spare and would virtually guarantee their survival.

Expect Burnley to approach this one in cagey fashion, a draw would be a fine result, but Southampton may just have the edge with several goal threats in decent nick to ease the burden on Ings.

Advertisement

Prediction: Southampton 1-0 Burnley

Tags

You might like

Leicester Wolves

Premier League Wolves v Leicester match preview and how to watch

Cardiff Huddersfield

Championship Huddersfield v Cardiff match preview and how to watch

Leeds

Football Championship fixtures, TV guide and match previews

West Ham Man City

Premier League Man City v West Ham match preview and how to watch