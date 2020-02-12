How to watch and live stream Southampton v Burnley

Southampton and Burnley are remarkably battling for a top-half place despite both teams’ struggles earlier in the campaign.

Advertisement

The Saints looked dead in the water for long spells of 2019/20 but a recent hot-streak – largely inspired by Danny Ings – has shunted them away from danger and into the mid-table mix.

Burnley have performed an increasingly typical resuscitation in recent outings. Just when the signs started to look ominous, Sean Dyche’s men kick-started a three-game unbeaten streak and will hope to extend that against Southampton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Burnley game on TV and online.

What time is Southampton v Burnley?

Southampton v Burnley will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 15th February 2020.

What channel is Southampton v Burnley?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Southampton v Burnley

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

A win for either side would take them up to 34 points with 12 games spare and would virtually guarantee their survival.

Expect Burnley to approach this one in cagey fashion, a draw would be a fine result, but Southampton may just have the edge with several goal threats in decent nick to ease the burden on Ings.

Advertisement

Prediction: Southampton 1-0 Burnley