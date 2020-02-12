How to watch and live stream Millwall v Fulham

Fulham are bearing down on Leeds in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement

Scott Parker’s men are in flying form and sit level with Leeds ahead of the midweek round of fixtures.

Standing in their way of the top two are play-off dark horses Millwall who have struggled to force their way into the top six reckoning, though one good result could invigorate their charge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Millwall v Fulham game on TV and online.

What time is Millwall v Fulham?

Millwall v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

What channel is Millwall v Fulham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 7:00pm) and Main Event (from 8:00pm).

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Millwall v Fulham

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Millwall have had a tough run of fixtures and while the points haven’t flowed, they certainly haven’t been embarrassed.

They will put up another fight against Fulham but the Cottagers smell blood and know they could change the shape of the automatic promotion race with a win here.

Advertisement

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Fulham