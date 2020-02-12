How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Man Utd

Chelsea remain in the Premier League top four but will need their form to swing upwards or face their season going down the drain as they take on Manchester United in a crucial encounter.

The Blues sit two points deep into the Champions League places with Manchester United six points behind them.

Victory for Frank Lampard’s men could effectively end United’s slim hopes of a top-four finish, though a win for the Red Devils could blow the race wide open.

Bruno Fernandes is ready for his second appearance in a United shirt while Odion Ighalo could make his debut live on Monday Night Football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Man Utd game on TV and online.



What time is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 17th February 2020.

What channel is Chelsea v Man Utd?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:00pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

United have failed to score in three consecutive matches, but against Chelsea’s wobbling rearguard, anything is possible.

Expect world class quality to be in shorter supply than previous clashes between these sides, but it could be great entertainment all the same if Fernandes and Ighalo can spark life into the visitors.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-3 Man Utd