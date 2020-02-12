How to watch and live stream Bristol City v Derby

Bristol City’s promotion push has taken a hit following their defeat to Birmingham, but they’ll be hoping to get the wagon rolling again during their clash with Derby.

The Robins had won four games back-to-back without conceding a goal before their 3-1 humbling at the weekend.

Derby have drastically improved since Wayne Rooney’s arrival at the club and three wins in four games have taken them up to 13th with plenty of scope to continue their rise.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bristol City v Derby game on TV and online.

What time is Bristol City v Derby?

Bristol City v Derby will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

What channel is Bristol City v Derby?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Bristol City v Derby

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

This is not a straightforward fixture for Bristol City to navigate considering Derby’s current form.

The Rams have found the net 10 times in three games across all competitions and will be determined to spring an upset at Ashton Gate.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Derby