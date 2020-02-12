Accessibility Links

How to watch and live stream Aston Villa v Tottenham

Tottenham are bearing down on the Champions League places ahead of their clash with Aston Villa

Tottenham Aston Villa

Tottenham are looking up at the Champions League places following a three-game unbeaten run ahead of their game against struggling Aston Villa.

Steven Bergwijn wowed the crowds with a stunning strike during his debut last time out against Manchester City, and Jose Mourinho will hope for a repeat display.

Villa are lingering on the verge of the relegation zone having conceded the joint-highest total of goals in the Premier League this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Tottenham game on TV and online.

football

What time is Aston Villa v Tottenham?

Aston Villa v Tottenham will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 16th February 2020.

What channel is Aston Villa v Tottenham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm).

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Tottenham

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Villa play well in flashes, but so much of their form depends on Jack Grealish and too often they are left bemoaning a flimsy backline.

Spurs have a top-four place in their sights and Mourinho will be desperate to make a push while former sides Chelsea and Manchester United continue to flounder.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham

