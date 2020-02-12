How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal will be determined to build on their solid platform of draws with a win against Newcastle at the Emirates this weekend.

The Gunners have only won as many games as second-bottom West Ham (six) but lost as few as second-placed Manchester City (six).

Newcastle are unbeaten in four top flight outings though their performances remain unconvincing and will hope to improve their displays in the coming weeks.

how to watch the Arsenal v Newcastle game on TV and online.



What time is Arsenal v Newcastle?

Arsenal v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 16th February 2020.

What channel is Arsenal v Newcastle?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Newcastle

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Arsenal are becoming steadily more predictable, though not necessarily in the best way.

Bore draws are becoming routine for Gunners fans and they may have to settle for their 14th of the season against Steve Bruce’s side who continue to eke out points from games regardless of how they play.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Newcastle