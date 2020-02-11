How to watch and live stream Wigan v Middlesbrough

Wigan are in danger of being cut adrift in the Championship relegation zone with three points separating them from Charlton in 21st.

Advertisement

However, Middlesbrough sit just seven points above the Latics and could find themselves sucked back into the mire with a poor result at the DW Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wigan v Middlesbrough game on TV and online.

What time is Wigan v Middlesbrough?

Wigan v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

What channel is Wigan v Middlesbrough?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wigan v Middlesbrough

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Wigan racked up two great wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds before being brought down to earth by Preston.

These two sides are the lowest scorers in the Championship, but Middlesbrough’s five-game winless run is likely to be extended here.

Advertisement

Prediction: Wigan 1-0 Middlesbrough