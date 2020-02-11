How to watch and live stream Reading v West Brom

West Brom have finally seized the initiative in the Championship title race after shaking off a dreadful run of form.

Advertisement

The Baggies had gone seven games without a win before February, but remarkably they have remained top of the tree and have started to capitalise with a pair of consecutive 2-0 wins.

Reading are next in the firing line and haven’t won a league game since a narrow victory against Fulham on New Year’s Day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Reading v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is Reading v West Brom?

Reading v West Brom will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

What channel is Reading v West Brom?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:55pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Reading v West Brom

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

West Brom can’t afford another dismal run now that their cushion has all-but evaporated.

Regardless of teams around them, the Baggies simply need to win their own battles and against Reading they should do that.

Advertisement

Prediction: Reading 0-2 West Brom