How to watch and live stream Nottingham Forest v Charlton

Nottingham Forest are making a well-timed burst towards the automatic promotion places.

Advertisement

Sabri Lamouchi’s men have put three wins on the board in five games, losing just once, and sit one point behind off-form, second-placed Leeds.

Relegation-battling Charlton stand in Forest’s way of the top two, with Lee Bowyer’s men showing slight improvements in recent weeks as they fight to survive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Nottingham Forest v Charlton game on TV and online.

What time is Nottingham Forest v Charlton?

Nottingham Forest v Charlton will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

What channel is Nottingham Forest v Charlton?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Charlton

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Forest are not in perfect form, but they’ve definitely stepped up a notch and will hope to make no mistakes against weaker opponents at the City Ground.

Advertisement

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Charlton