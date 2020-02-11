How to watch and live stream Man City v West Ham

Manchester City’s clash with West Ham has been re-scheduled after the match was postponed due to Storm Ciara at the weekend.

City were humbled in a 2-0 against Tottenham during their last outing and slipped another two points away from champions-to-be Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola will be determined for his side not to lose focus and rebuild their momentum with the Champions League coming around soon.

West Ham are in turmoil as they battle against the drop.

Fans have been increasingly vocal in their protests against owners David Sullivan and David Gold who have spent big money in east London but failed to grow the club since taking the reins.

The Hammers enter the weekend in the relegation zone and could slip further off the pace after this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is Man City v West Ham?

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 19th February 2020.

What channel is Man City v West Ham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man City v West Ham

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.



Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

City are not a poor side, they haven’t suddenly become a faulty unit in need of a radical overhaul, they simply lose the occasional game of football unlike the side they’ve been pitted against in the title race.

They’re lacking on the defensive front but remain deadly in attack and will hope for a moral-boosting rout with a refreshed squad following their impromptu break.

Prediction: Man City 3-0 West Ham