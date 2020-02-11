How to watch and live stream Luton v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to end a four-game winless streak and get their play-off push back on track when they face Luton at Kenilworth Road this week.

The Owls are six points adrift of the top six and need a late surge of form to start as soon as possible if they are to make an impact in the top half this season.

Luton are nine points away from safety but will continue to battle in every game as they seek to beat the drop.

What time is Luton v Sheffield Wednesday?

Luton v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

What channel is Luton v Sheffield Wednesday?

How to live stream Luton v Sheffield Wednesday

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

There’s no doubt that Wednesday are missing injured top scorer Steven Fletcher, but even without the Scottish star, they should have enough quality in their ranks to scrape maximum points against Luton.

Prediction: Luton 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday