How to watch and live stream Kilmarnock v Rangers

Rangers can't afford any slip-ups when they face Kilmarnock during the midweek fixtures

Rangers are sliding away from title contention after dropping points in two of their last four games.

Steven Gerrard’s men have been in superb form throughout 2019/20 but have shown signs that their bid to prise the title away from Celtic is waning.

Kilmarnock have ended a losing streak with back-to-back wins in recent outings and will hope to land a blow on the wobbling Gers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Kilmarnock v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is Kilmarnock v Rangers?

Kilmarnock v Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

What channel is Kilmarnock v Rangers?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Rangers

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets. 

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

It’s a crucial period for Rangers as they desperately await a Celtic slip-up that may or may not come.

All they can do is try to remain focused and win their own games, something they should achieve in this one.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 0-2 Rangers

