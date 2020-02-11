How to watch and live stream Kilmarnock v Rangers

Rangers are sliding away from title contention after dropping points in two of their last four games.

Steven Gerrard’s men have been in superb form throughout 2019/20 but have shown signs that their bid to prise the title away from Celtic is waning.

Kilmarnock have ended a losing streak with back-to-back wins in recent outings and will hope to land a blow on the wobbling Gers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Kilmarnock v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is Kilmarnock v Rangers?

Kilmarnock v Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

What channel is Kilmarnock v Rangers?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Rangers

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

It’s a crucial period for Rangers as they desperately await a Celtic slip-up that may or may not come.

All they can do is try to remain focused and win their own games, something they should achieve in this one.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 0-2 Rangers