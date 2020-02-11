How to watch and live stream Huddersfield v Cardiff

Cardiff will hope to give their play-off push another shot in the arm when they take on Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium this week.

The Bluebirds are four points away from the top six with 15 games left to close the gap, and Neil Harris’ men remain unbeaten in their last five league encounters.

Huddersfield will be relieved to simply survive this season though two wins in three games have boosted their chances of staying in the second tier.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Huddersfield v Cardiff game on TV and online.

What time is Huddersfield v Cardiff?

Huddersfield v Cardiff will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

What channel is Huddersfield v Cardiff?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Huddersfield v Cardiff

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

An all-Premier League affair last season, this encounter won’t be pretty on the eyes with both teams scrambling to meet very different objectives.

Despite Cardiff becoming a hard-to-beat unit, they still haven’t quite found a consistent ruthless streak to kill teams off.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Cardiff