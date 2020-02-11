How to watch and live stream Hamilton v Aberdeen

Aberdeen still have plenty to play for in the Scottish Premiership with third place still up for grabs despite their bleak form.

Advertisement

The Dons have failed to set pulses racing in recent weeks. They’re winless in five across all competitions, haven’t scored a goal in that time, and have conceded just twice.

Derek McInnes will be desperate for Sam Cosgrove to rediscover his lethal touch against a side who have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the division.

Hamilton are winless in four – including three defeats – and are very much the underdogs on their own turf for this match-up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hamilton v Aberdeen game on TV and online.

What time is Hamilton v Aberdeen?

Hamilton v Aberdeen will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

What channel is Hamilton v Aberdeen?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Hamilton v Aberdeen

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Football is a game of fine margins, and a simple strike in each of Aberdeen’s last few games would’ve produced a terrific run of wins to nil.

Of course, that is much easier to type than to produce on the field, but against Hamilton, the Dons have a good opportunity to find their feet again.

Advertisement

Prediction: Hamilton 0-1 Aberdeen