How to watch and live stream Blackburn v Hull

Blackburn host Hull in a battle to make something of their 2019/20 season.

Rovers are hanging around 12th in the Championship but remain just six points off the play-off positions meaning a late flurry of form could lead to a shock finish.

Hull are without key man Jarrod Bowen following his move to West Ham and have failed to win in five Championship clashes.

What time is Blackburn v Hull?

Blackburn v Hull will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

What channel is Blackburn v Hull?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Blackburn v Hull

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Blackburn are looking reasonably solid and will hope to push on, while the potential galvanising effect of Hull losing Bowen won’t last long before they miss his lack of goals and creativity.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-0 Hull