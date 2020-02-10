How to watch and live stream Swansea v QPR

Swansea host QPR with a point to prove following their last meeting in 2019/20.

The Swans were humbled 5-1 at Loftus Road in the FA Cup third round to kick-start 2020 in the worst possible way.

Despite that landslide cup triumph, Swansea sit in a far better position in the Championship.

A recent dip in form has dented their play-off hopes, though they remain ninth while QPR have lost four of their last five league games and sit 17th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swansea v QPR game on TV and online.

What time is Swansea v QPR?

Swansea v QPR will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

What channel is Swansea v QPR?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Swansea v QPR

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

The departure of Nakhi Wells has severely blunted QPR’s attacking force, with much of the burden now pushed onto the talented Eberechi Eze.

However, Swansea have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks and won’t make an easy game of this one despite the difference in fortunes across the whole season.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 QPR