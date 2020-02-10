How to watch and live stream Brentford v Leeds

Leeds are in the process of blowing the Championship promotion race wide open following four defeats without so much as scoring a goal in their last five matches.

Advertisement

Marcelo Bielsa’s side once held a double-figure lead in the automatic spots, but now sit level on points with Fulham, and just one ahead of Nottingham Forest – who defeated them 2-0 at the weekend.

Brentford could overtake Leeds by the end of their showdown this week, and astonishingly, Leeds could very feasibly sit fifth in the league by Wednesday evening if results go against them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brentford v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is Brentford v Leeds?

Brentford v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

What channel is Brentford v Leeds?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brentford v Leeds

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sport app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Leeds simply need to find goals, and they will be hard to come by against Brentford who boast the fewest goals conceded in the Championship this season.

The Bees are also largely inspired by Championship top scorer Ollie Watkins and will hope to produce a statement victory over faltering Leeds.

Advertisement

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Leeds