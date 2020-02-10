Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the final third with Liverpool leading the pack.
Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live coverage of the Premier League this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices. Customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
NOW TV offer a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month. You can also buy a monthly pass for £25 without signing up to a contract.
Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Virgin Media offer customers the full package to subscribe to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin boxes, meaning you can watch every televised Premier League match from one remote. New customers can also pick up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Televised matches in bold.
TBC
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Man City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Friday 14th February
Wolves v Leicester (8:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 15th February
Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 16th February
Aston Villa v Tottenham (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Arsenal v Newcastle (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday 17th February
Chelsea v Man Utd (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 22nd February
Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Leicester v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 23rd February
Man Utd v Watford (2:00pm)
Wolves v Norwich (2:00pm)
Arsenal v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday 24th February
Liverpool v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Friday 28th February
Norwich v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 29th February
Brighton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Burnley (3:00pm)
West Ham v Southampton (3:00pm)
Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 1st March
Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Tottenham v Wolves (2:00pm)
Saturday 7th March
Liverpool v Bournemouth (12:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 8th March
Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Man Utd v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday 9th March
Leicester v Aston Villa (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 14th March
Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Man City v Burnley (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 15th March
West Ham v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Tottenham v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Monday 16th March
Everton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Friday 20th March
Tottenham v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 21st March
Chelsea v Man City (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Norwich v Everton (3:00pm)
Wolves v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Sunday 22nd March
Leicester v Brighton (2:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Southampton v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 4th April
Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Wolves (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)
Everton v Leicester (3:00pm)
Man City v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Saturday 11th April
Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Man City (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Saturday 18th April
Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)
Man City v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00pm)
Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)
West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)
Saturday 25th April
Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man City (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)
Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)
Saturday 2nd May
Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Man City v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)
Saturday 9th May
Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)
Watford v Man City (3:00pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Saturday 17th May
Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Man City v Norwich (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club
Check out our fixture guide for every Premier League team – including fixtures, team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium details and more.