Carabao Cup final 2020: How to watch Carabao Cup final on TV and live stream

Manchester City have lifted the Carabao Cup in four of the last six years, and Aston Villa are the latest challengers aiming to prise the silverware from their grip.

Advertisement

Fans across the world will be keen to tune in for the big game, but how can you watch the action in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Carabao Cup final on TV and online.

What time is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 1st March 2020.

Where is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final will take place at Wembley, London in front of a near sell-out crowd of approximately 85,000.

How to watch the Carabao Cup final on TV and live stream

You will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who won the 2019 Carabao Cup?

Manchester City are the reigning champions following a spell of dominance in the competition.

Advertisement

They drew 0-0 with Chelsea but triumphed during the penalty shoot-out to secure their first of three domestic trophies.