How to watch and live stream Sheffield United v Bournemouth

Sheffield United will approach their home clash against Bournemouth with caution following the Cherries’ recent revival.

Eddie Howe’s men looked dead in the water just weeks ago but back-to-back victories have given them real hope of surviving the drop.

Bournemouth have beaten Brighton and Aston Villa in their last two top flight outings.

Sheffield United remain well away from danger and have their eyes fixed on the European places.

However, they won’t find it easy to break down their visitors in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Bournemouth game on TV and online.

What time is Sheffield United v Bournemouth?

Sheffield United v Bournemouth will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 9th February 2020.

What channel is Sheffield United v Bournemouth?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 1:15pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Bournemouth

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.



Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chris Wilder’s side have never been the most prolific or airtight, though they are remarkably consistent in grinding out gutsy results against teams of every level.

They won’t grab this game by the horns and turn Bournemouth over, but they won’t be easily toppled either.

Expect a combative game, few goals and a decent point for both sides to keep them ticking along towards their respective goals.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Bournemouth