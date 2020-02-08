How to watch and live stream Wigan v Preston

Wigan will hope their terrific triumph over Leeds will act as a catalyst for their survival in the Championship ahead of the visit of Preston this weekend.

The Latics have defeated Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds in back-to-back outings to give their bid to beat a genuine injection of hope.

They sit just two points behind Stoke and have opened up a five point-gap between themselves and seemingly doomed Barnsley and Luton.

However, Preston arrive at the DW Stadium in decent nick and are currently enjoying a four-game unbeaten streak.

Alex Neil’s men are on the edge of the play-off picture and will hope to ramp up the pressure on those above in the coming weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wigan v Preston game on TV and online.

What time is Wigan v Preston?

Wigan v Preston will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 8th February 2020.

What channel is Wigan v Preston?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wigan v Preston

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Predict the winner! Wigan v Preston

Wigan

Draw

Preston

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s fair to say Wigan are having a good week.

Two wins over top-half teams and while Antonee Robinson’s AC Milan transfer collapse will be a bitter pill for the full-back to swallow, the Latics will be delighted by his continued presence at the club.

Saying that, there’s a reason they sit 22nd in the table and Preston will see this as a great chance to extend their promotion push.

Prediction: Wigan 1-2 Preston