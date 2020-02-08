La Liga remains one of the most intriguing leagues in world football with Barcelona and Real Madrid joined by Atletico Madrid in the elite pack chasing the title.

Lionel Messi continues to display his extraordinary talent on a weekly basis – but how can you tune in to watch his every move?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch La Liga on TV in the UK.

How to watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You can watch nine La Liga matches every week live on the newly-launched LaLigaTV by Premier Sports from 13th January.

LaLigaTV is also available as an online streaming service.

The only games unavailable to British audiences are weekly Saturday 3:00pm kick-offs due to UK restrictions.

Every La Liga fixture has a different kick-off time, meaning the games will be broadcast back-to-back so you won’t miss a thing.

A weekly Sunday 11:00am match will also be shown on Premier Sports’ free channel, Free Sports.

How to get LaLigaTV

To access the channel on TV you will need a Sky box – though a Sky Sports subscription is not required.

It costs £5.99 per month or £49 for an annual pass.

If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can watch all of the games live via the LaLiga TV online player.

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package.

It costs £11.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.