Scotland v England: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

Scotland host England on the second weekend of Six Nations action

Scotland welcome England to Murrayfield looking to extend their unbeaten run against the visitors.

The Scots had gone 10 meetings without a victory – including nine defeats – against England but a win and draw in their last two outings will give them hope of another big display.

England are rocking following their humbling defeat to France in their opener, and Eddie Jones will demand an improvement in the second round of games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v England Six Nations game live on TV and online.


What time is Scotland v England?

Scotland v England will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 8th February 2020.

What channel is Scotland v England?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC.

How to live stream Scotland v England

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Scotland v England on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live from 4:45pm.

Six Nations this weekend

Preview: Ireland v Wales – how to watch and live stream

Preview: Scotland v England – how to watch and live stream

Preview:  France v Italy – how to watch and live stream

