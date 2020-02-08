Accessibility Links

France v Italy: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

France host Italy as the Six Nations enters the second round of games

France Italy

France will hope to rack up a convincing victory over Italy in the second round of the Six Nations.

The French side are fancied in this edition of the tournament and an opening victory over England has set the cat among the pigeons.

Italy were demolished by Wales in their opener and France will be keen to enact similar punishment on their European mainland neighbours.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v Italy Six Nations game live on TV and online.


What time is France v Italy?

France v Italy will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 9th February 2020.

What channel is France v Italy?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC.

How to live stream France v Italy

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to France v Italy on radio

BBC Radio is only broadcasting live radio commentary of games featuring at least one of the home nations.

Six Nations this weekend

Preview: Ireland v Wales – how to watch and live stream

Preview: Scotland v England – how to watch and live stream

Preview:  France v Italy – how to watch and live stream

