How to watch and live stream Bristol City v Birmingham

Bristol City are the team to watch in the Championship right now following a four-game win streak ahead of this weekend.

Lee Johnson’s men have struck form at the right time with Leeds and West Brom wobbling at the top, and will feel they have a genuine shot at automatic promotion.

The Robins have struggled for defensive solidity throughout 2019/20 but their current victory streak has consisted of four wins to nil, a major improvement since being humbled 4-0 by Brentford on New Year’s Day.

However, Birmingham have stitched together their own run of decent form having also gone four games unbeaten.

The Blues aren’t completely safe, but if they maintain their form, they will edge closer to rubber-stamping survival with weeks to spare.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bristol City v Birmingham game on TV and online.

What time is Bristol City v Birmingham?

Bristol City v Birmingham will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 7th February 2020.

What channel is Bristol City v Birmingham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 7:00pm) and Main Event (from 7:30pm).

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Bristol City v Birmingham

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.



Who will win? RadioTimes says…

Bristol City’s defensive improvement has seen them turn into genuine automatic promotion contenders.

They have conceded almost twice as many goals as Brentford – and scored five fewer – despite being level on points, proving they’re the masters of grinding out results regardless of how messy the games turn out.

If Johnson’s men can keep the run going another couple of weeks, back-to-back clashes with Leeds and West Brom could prove pivotal in the promotion picture.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Birmingham