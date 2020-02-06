Golf on TV: PGA and European tour calendars – how to watch and stream live

Golf stars are in full swing in 2020 with a fresh batch of majors approaching, and plenty of contenders aiming for glory.

Tiger Woods will return to defend his Masters title, while Brooks Koepka will be determined to fight off challengers to his World Number 1 spot in the official rankings.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch golf on TV in the UK from your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming services you need to catch every moment…

Key events

Selected events, including the four major championships

9th April – The Masters

14th May – PGA Championship

18th June – US Open

16th July – The Open Championship

30th July – Olympic Games

25th September – Ryder Cup

Full PGA Tour calendar 2019/20

Majors in bold

January

16 – The American Express

23 – Farmers Insurance Open

30 – Waste Management Phoenix Open

February

6 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

13 – The Genesis Invitational

20 – WGC-Mexico Championship

20 – Puerto Rico Open

27 – The Honda Classic

March

5 – Arnold Palmer Invitational

12 – The Players Championship

19 – Valspar Championship

25 – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

26 – Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

April

2 – Valero Texas Open

9 – The Masters

16 – RBC Heritage

23 – Zurich Classic Of New Orleans

30 – Wells Fargo Championship

May

7 – AT&T Byron Nelson

14 – PGA Championship

21 – Charles Schwab Challenge

28 – Rocket Mortgage Classic

June

4 – Memorial Tournament

11 – RBC Canadian Open

18 – US Open

25 – Travelers Championship

July

2 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

2 – Barracuda Championship

9 – John Deere Classic

16 – The Open Championship

16 – Barbasol Championship

23 – 3M Open

August

6 – Wyndham Championship

13 – The Northern Trust

20 – BMW Championship

27 – Tour Championship

Full European Tour calendar 2020

Majors in bold

January

9 – South African Open

16 – Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

23 – Omega Dubai Desert Classic

30 – Saudi International

February

6 – ISPS Handa Vic Open

20 – WGC-Mexico Championship

27 – Oman Open

March

5 – Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

12 – Magical Kenya Open

19 – Hero Indian Open

25 – WGC-Dell Technologies

April

9 – The Masters

16 – Maybank Championship

23 – Volvo China Open

30 – Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters

May

14 – PGA Championship

21 – Made in Denmark

28 – Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

June

4 – Trophée Hassan II

11 – Scandinavian Mixed

18 – US Open

25 – BMW International Open

July

2 – Open de France

2 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

9 – Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

16 – The Open Championship

30 – Betfred British Masters

August

6 – UK Event – TBC

20 – D+D Real Czech Masters

27 – Omega European Masters

September

3 – Porsche European Open

10 – BMW PGA Championship

17 – KLM Open

October

1 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

8 – Italian Open

15 – Mutuactivos Open de España

22 – Portugal Masters

29 – WGC-HSBC Champions

November

5 – Turkish Airlines Open

12 – Nedbank Golf Challenge

19 – DP World Tour Championship, Dubai