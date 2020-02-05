How to watch and live stream Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Leeds United Football Club doesn’t do things the easy way, and so this will be the case once more if they do eventually return to the promised land of Premier League football after this campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men completely failed to capitalise on West Brom’s awful form at the top of the table, and a defeat to Wigan at the weekend has piled pressure on Leeds to get a result this time around.

Leeds remain just one point off the top, but are now just three points clear of Fulham in third and four points ahead of this weekend’s opposition Nottingham Forest.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men blew a chance to close the gap when they lost to Birmingham on Saturday but will still be relishing the chance to directly reel in Leeds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Nottingham Forest v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is Nottingham Forest v Leeds?

Nottingham Forest v Leeds will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 8th February 2020.

What channel is Nottingham Forest v Leeds?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Leeds

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds are simply a baffling team to follow. Despite the obvious talent in their squad, they have lost three of their last four games without even scoring a goal.

Enter Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The on-loan RB Leipzig striker is fit and ready to play at the weekend and could give his new side the fresh impetus it has been sorely craving, though Forest won’t back down easily.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Leeds