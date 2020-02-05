How to watch and live stream Millwall v West Brom

West Brom are back in business following a dire streak of form threatened to destroy their promotion push.

Advertisement

The Baggies had gone seven games without a win and saw their cushion evaporate despite remaining in the automatic promotion spots.

Slaven Bilic’s men breathed a sigh of relief when the run was ended with a 2-0 win over rock-bottom Luton.

They now face a Millwall team who have shored up their defences and appear to be genuine play-off dark horses.

Gary Rowett’s side have lost just one of their last seven Championship outings and have become a tough nut to crack.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Millwall v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is Millwall v West Brom?

Millwall v West Brom will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 9th February 2020.

What channel is Millwall v West Brom?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Millwall v West Brom

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This is a crucial encounter for Bilic and his boys after their triumph over Luton.

Promotion is ready and waiting for a team to pluck up the consistency to claim it, and West Brom will be desperate to use Luton as a foundation for a winning run.

Fans won’t take kindly to a false dawn from the Baggies, but Millwall have racked up four clean sheets in six games and could restore West Brom’s frustration – and re-ignite Championship drama.

Advertisement

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 West Brom