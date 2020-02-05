How to watch and live stream Millwall v West Brom
West Brom will be desperate to put their woes behind them and seize control of the Championship title race when they face Millwall
West Brom are back in business following a dire streak of form threatened to destroy their promotion push.
The Baggies had gone seven games without a win and saw their cushion evaporate despite remaining in the automatic promotion spots.
Slaven Bilic’s men breathed a sigh of relief when the run was ended with a 2-0 win over rock-bottom Luton.
They now face a Millwall team who have shored up their defences and appear to be genuine play-off dark horses.
Gary Rowett’s side have lost just one of their last seven Championship outings and have become a tough nut to crack.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Millwall v West Brom game on TV and online.
What time is Millwall v West Brom?
Millwall v West Brom will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 9th February 2020.
What channel is Millwall v West Brom?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 1:00pm.
Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
How to live stream Millwall v West Brom
You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
This is a crucial encounter for Bilic and his boys after their triumph over Luton.
Promotion is ready and waiting for a team to pluck up the consistency to claim it, and West Brom will be desperate to use Luton as a foundation for a winning run.
Fans won’t take kindly to a false dawn from the Baggies, but Millwall have racked up four clean sheets in six games and could restore West Brom’s frustration – and re-ignite Championship drama.
Prediction: Millwall 1-1 West Brom