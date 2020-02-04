How to watch and live stream Oxford v Newcastle

Oxford United host Newcastle in an FA Cup fourth round replay clash at the Kassam Stadium.

The Us dug deep to secure a goalless draw on Tyneside and will relish the chance to face top flight opposition on their own turf.

Oxford sit eighth in League One after an impressive season so far and will hope to secure a play-off spot come May.

Newcastle are sitting comfortably in 12th but have been faltering in front of goal lately, leading to numerous draws and a failure to kill teams off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Oxford v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is Oxford v Newcastle?

Oxford v Newcastle will kick off at 8:05pm on Tuesday 4th February 2020.

What channel is Oxford v Newcastle?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 8:00pm.

How to live stream Oxford v Newcastle

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Goals haven’t been flowing freely for Newcastle all season with Joelinton’s struggles well documented.

He certainly isn’t the only attacking star who should be under the microscope, but this game offers a big chance for him to find the net, build his confidence and apply it to the league.

Expect a tight, awkward affair with the Premier League side just shading it.

Prediction: Oxford 0-1 Newcastle