How to watch and live stream Motherwell v Celtic

Celtic face a tricky trip to Motherwell but will be desperate to advance their title bid with Rangers faltering.

The Bhoys have won all five of their games across all competitions in 2020 so far and have scored at least three goals in each of their last four league matches.

Neil Lennon’s side are now seven points clear at the top of the table, and while Rangers have a game in hand, they require a huge effort in the final stretch of the season to stand a chance of lifting the silverware.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Motherwell v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Motherwell v Celtic?

Motherwell v Celtic will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 4th February 2020.

What channel is Motherwell v Celtic?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport.

How to live stream Motherwell v Celtic

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic look unstoppable at the moment, but the goals aren’t exclusively flowing from Odsonne Edouard.

Christopher Jullien and James Forrest are among the supporting cast chipping in with strikes and will hope to continue their rich vein of form.

Motherwell sit third in the league, making this arguably the toughest fixture for Celtic outside of an Old Firm clash, but they are inconsistent and have struggled to net lately.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-2 Celtic