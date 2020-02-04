How to watch and live stream Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton finally appear to have clicked in this Premier League season ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.

The Toffees endured a woeful start to the campaign but Carlo Ancelotti appears to have steadied the ship and is guiding his team into competitive waters.

Everton sit ninth in the table following a four-game unbeaten run with just four points between them and fifth-placed Tottenham.

Crystal Palace have experienced a reverse season having started brightly but are now sinking after picking up just one win in their last 11 outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

What time is Everton v Crystal Palace?

Everton v Crystal Palace will kick off at Saturday 8th February on Saturday 8th February 2020.

What channel is Everton v Crystal Palace?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

How to live stream Everton v Crystal Palace

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Everton are by no means the finished article – draws against West Ham and Newcastle can testify to that – but they are crawling in the right direction.

The Toffees showed great character to secure all three points with ten men against Watford at the weekend and will take plenty of confidence into the Palace clash.

Roy Hodgson’s men have lost the defensive edge that saw them flying in the first place and their lack of a reliable goalscorer is proving to be their undoing.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace