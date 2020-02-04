FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport
The FA Cup is in full swing – RadioTimes.com brings you the details on how to watch every televised game live on BBC and BT Sport
The FA Cup is moving on to the fifth round with the competition heating up.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester were all on free-to-air in the last round with a bumper eight matches broadcast across the four days of action.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.
FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth round replays
Tuesday 4th February
Preview: Oxford v Newcastle (8:05pm) BBC One
Wednesday 5th February
How to watch the FA Cup on TV
Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
How to live stream the FA Cup
BBC launched a brand new pop-up channel to showcase their FA Cup coverage during the last round.
In addition to the three live BBC games, the FA Cup Channel showed highlights from classic matches.
The service also offered alternative commentary from BBC 5 Live or the option to switch off commentary entirely.